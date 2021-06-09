Juan Soto danced salsa with sexy movements included in the middle of the home plate

The dominican Juan Soto danced salsa for a moment against the Tampa Rays in full batting box on the MLB.

Through the game of the Tampa Rays and Washington Nationals, Juan Soto He saw a pitch go by when he started dancing in the batting box In a way that maybe we’re used to, but this time it was a little more intense.

These moves apparently worked for Soto in the 2019 World Series, with them he was able to take power from Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander’s pitches to dominate them.

Soto had not been doing his thing in the American League for a long time, at Yankee Stadium he also danced a little although he did not do very well offensively there, he remained cheerful and enjoying his work in the MLB.

Here the video:

It is not a secret that for many pitchers of the MLB This is not very pleasant, because it can seem odious for the pitcher and at the same time an obstacle to having a faithful concentration, the objective that Juan Soto has with these movements are nothing more than fun.