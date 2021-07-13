Juan Soto beat Shohei Ohtani in a historic duel in the Home Run Derby

The dominican Juan Soto beat Shohei ohtani in the first round of home run derby on the MLB.

The most anticipated round of the Dominican Juan Soto and the japoens Shohei ohtani It happened as expected, nothing normal, but competitive, where they went to three extra times to determine which would be the winner who would advance to the Semi-Final.

And as if that were not enough, Juan Soto hit the HR farthest that has been recorded in the home run derby in the history of the MLB, leaving behind horses like Trevor Story, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton.

Ohtani He was the favorite above all, the same one who ended up defeated by the one who said “he’s a lines player, not home runs, he’s not ready for this event.” Soto finished with 32 homers and Ohtani with 28.

Time when you delete it:

#JuanSoto eliminates #ShoheiOhtani 31-28, and the Dominican qualifies for the next round. #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/MJ4jzdPHyx – MLB in Spanish (@MLBenesp) July 13, 2021

#JuanSoto at 520 FEET. WAO. #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/LTjIfADSDZ – LasMayores (@LasMayores) July 13, 2021

Shohei Ohtani fighting. He tied Juan Soto with 22 homers in the closing seconds. #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/rpzbBggij4 – MLB in Spanish (@MLBenesp) July 13, 2021

Yet Shohei Ohtani hit six 500-foot home runs, the most in a single home run Derby since Statcast began tracking in 2016 in the MLB.