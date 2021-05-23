Juan Soto and his great numbers in his last five games

The start of the campaign for the Dominican slugger of the Washington Nationals, has not been the most anticipated by his fans, who after a start where he was dealing with injuries, Juan Soto the lost road has started to go down in its last five games.

Despite his low number of home runs (4), when we see players of the same class as Ronald Acuña Jr., with close double-digit numbers, Juan Soto begins to make itself felt, making it clear with his last five games, that he is not lagging, but ready for the battle of a new season of the MLB.

After culminating his participation on Saturday afternoon in the day of Big leagues, where Juan Soto I hit two hits in four appearances to the batter’s box, despite going homeless since last Wednesday, the last five games in the league. MLB, on the part of the Dominican they have been something amazing.

According to a publication on the social network Twitter, by the baseball commentator and researcher, Luichy Sánchez, this showed the picturesque batting average of Juan Soto in their last five games in the MLB, leaving the mark of .429, this with nine hits in twenty-one opportunities to the batter’s box in the aforementioned period, holding a batting average of .295 in his 33 total games of the current season as a major league.