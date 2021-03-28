Juan Soler debuts as a grandfather and introduces us to his granddaughter

Juan Soler is beyond emotion as one of his most long-awaited wishes came true, which was to become a grandfather. This is how he and his daughter made it known, Valentina, through their social networks where both shared the first images of the newborn, who is named Alfonsina. Through an emotional dedication, the first-born of the Argentine actor narrated that the little girl arrived in this world four weeks earlier than expected on March 17. In the same way, the 29-year-old girl who lives in Argentina stressed that both are doing well.

© @ juansolervalls

“03/17 Alfonsina, my little Leoncita. You couldn’t wait and you left four weeks before, they were taking care of you for a couple of days until you could come home with mom and dad… ”, he pointed out at the beginning of his message. “They were difficult days, being able to see you for only two hours a day, getting home and not being there. But everything happened, and I can’t explain the happiness and peace I feel, it doesn’t enter my body… ”, expressed Valentina.

Likewise, the new mother could not hide her happiness at the fact that she was already at home with her princess to be able to enjoy her to the fullest.

“You came to finish perfecting my world, you totally turned it upside down and I’m sure I have nothing more to ask of life. You are the most perfect gift that I could receive. I love you from the first day I knew you existed and it will be like that until my last day. Thank you for coming into my life and making me the happiest person on the planet ”, he confessed.

© @ juansolervalls