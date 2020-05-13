Juan Roig reinvests almost 70 million salary and dividend in the economy

Juan Roig, President of Mercadona, reinvest near 70 million euros, coming from your salary and of dividends, in reactivating the economy Valencian and national, as well as in social and patronage, according to sources from the supermarket chain.

Roig allocate to society his remuneration of 9.7 million euros in 2019 (4.6 million after taxes), as well as the dividend received on account of results of 2018 of the Valencian chain (which amounts to 65 million euros).

Both Roig and his wife Hydrangea Blacksmith, Vice President of Mercadona, both owners of 80% of Mercadona, dedicate part of their assets to patronage and reinvest a significant part of the dividends and their personal assets, 50 million euros in 2019, through the ‘Legacy Project’ in its different initiatives (Entrepreneurship, Training, Sports, Entertainment, Art and Culture), with the aim of achieving the 76 million for this year, of which almost 70 million euros correspond to Roig and the rest to his wife.

In fact, the same sources have indicated that this number could rise, taking into account, for example, Roig’s investment in the Valencia Arena, whose works will start predictably in June, or after it was known that the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation, entity chaired by himself, has doubled the aid to the members of the FER 2020 Project and allocate more than 800,000 additional euros from his personal assets to motivate athletes before the Covid-19 challenge.

The company, which reinforced its staff with the hiring of 600 new people, keys to continue ensuring the logistics processes, mainly, recognized the effort of the workers, with a bonus of 20% of salary (44 million euros).

In March of this year, Mercadona reduced its profits by 95% because the costs to cope with the health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic increased by 25%, with 100 million euros more than expected, although raised billing by 14% in a context marked by Covid-19.

