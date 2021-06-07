Juan Rivera says he was the only one who defended Chiquis from his mother and threatens to unleash a bomb

The distance between Jenni Rivera’s family it grows more and more every day. Now Juan Rivera, brother of the late singer Jenni Rivera, says he will unleash a bomb. Everything indicates that the singer will also tell something that nobody knows. He also clarified that when his sister thought that his daughter Chiquis Rivera and her partner Esteban Loaiza had an affair, he himself defended his niece and assures that he was the only one who did it.

“The only one who told my sister -“Jenni you are wrong“- It was me. I am sorry, a bomb is going to be unleashed and I do it to protect my family and when I say my family I speak of my wife and my children because they come first than anyone else and I make it clear. I told them a week ago… – “Children I love you, but I love myself more and I love my children more. But I’m going to have to tell the truth And I can’t carry someone else’s pain I have to watch over my children … – I understand and I thank the people who love them and who love them and who resent that they do not have a mother and father, but I cannot let their pain affect my children, I have four. I have tried my best and I have told them: – “Don’t let my tongue speak because tongue can lie. My deeds speak, my work speaks… I have thought about this a lot… ”, were part of the forceful statements of Juan rivera.

He added that he does not go around with hints, that he says things up front. This because something was said about a musical theme with which there are some leads and brings supposedly among the family. That is why Juan did a “Live” so that the public could ask him what they wanted.

Jenni Rivera’s daughter, Jenicka López, said the late singer’s siblings monetized everything. Juan assures that he does monetize some things like the live one he did. He added that he monetizes what he can and wants and because his dad taught him to be a businessman. He stated in a forceful way, that he does not have to ask anyone for permission to monetize anything. He also assured that this week will be much more intense than last week for the Rivera.

This war between the family started for the money he would have left Jenni Rivera and the investments that have been made subsequently. Jenni Rivera’s children allegedly point to her siblings, Juan Rivera and Rosie Rivera, of having misappropriated it. Therefore, heJenni’s children asked for an audit of the companies that Rosie managed and it was when these differences began in a public way. But, according to Rosie and Juan, they say that this has much more time, they have assured that they have nothing to fear and that they have worked honestly all these years.