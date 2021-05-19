Juan Rivera assures that his brother Lupillo stole a song from him – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

In an exclusive interview for the program ‘Ventaneando’, Juan Rivera assured that his brother Lupillo Rivera recorded a song that he did not compose, since it is inspired by the excesses that Juan himself experienced during his youth, and which Lupillo never faced in his lifetime.

According to Juan, the song ‘El Pelotero’ was written to close the chapter of the addictions in which he was immersed for a long time, the same ones that his brother Lupillo has never experienced, for which he does not know why he registered it without his consent.

Last December, Juan Rivera learned that Lupillo registered the song because he had recorded it with Snoop Dogg and other rappers, a situation for which, supposedly, he asked for authorization for the collaboration and Juan’s lawyer began to investigate.

To this day, Juan does not know why his brother went ahead to obtain the rights, if it is assumed that they belonged to his father’s record label, Don Pedro Rivera, who received the royalties.

All Juan wants is for things to be done well, and for Lupillo to agree to give him 50% of the royalties he gets for the reproductions of the song, since he ensures that the least he deserves is that his credit is respected.