Juan Reynoso reaches an agreement with Cruz Azul to renew for two years

Juan Reynoso, technical director of the Cruz Azul Machine, would have already reached an agreement with Cruz Azul to be professionally linked for two more years, after arduous days of negotiations and rumors.

According to ESPN, the Peruvian coach will be linked to Cruz Azul until June 30, 2023 and will have a considerable increase in his salary.

In addition to a raise for the Technical Director, the coaching staff that helped Juan Reynoso win the ninth will also enjoy a substantial change in their perceptions.

#CruzAzul The board has gradually closed the most important contract renewals for the team. Especially that of the machinist Juan Reynoso, who has reached an agreement for the salary improvement and 2 years of contract, as of 06/30/23.https: //t.co/XTdx1fj24e – León Lecanda (@Leonlec) June 30, 2021

This salary issue would have been the main reason why they had not reached an agreement for its renewal.

According to ESPN, only the signature is missing, but they already have the agreement and it is almost a fact that Cruz Azul and Juan Reynoso will continue to reap triumphs in the MX League.