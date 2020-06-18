Video: Government of Mexico. (Infobae)

Ambassador Juan Ramón de la Fuente, from New York, explained how the Mexican process was that led him to obtain a place on the Security Council. He assured that Mexican diplomacy will be constructive and based on multilateral conviction, his election shows that the government of the Fourth Transformation is generating consensus of great magnitude in the world, he assured.

« Just this was voted, the election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council of five countries and already, as has been said, we practically had unanimity; that is to say, really the five abstentions, very respectable of course, since they are part of the plurality of the international community

But it is a very stimulating and very compromising support for our country that does establish the largest vote we have received in an election of this nature and also that which shows us that Mexico generates consensus, that the government of the Fourth Transformation is generating consensus in the world of a very considerable magnitude ”, indicated the ambassador.

It is the first time in history that Mexico is in the two most important deliberative organs of the UN.

Through a video call, broadcast during the morning conference of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, De la Fuente said that the support of the Latin American and Caribbean region was essential to obtain a place on the Security Council.

« How important it was to have achieved, last June, to have obtained the support of the Americas and the Caribbean region, I think that was when half of the election was won … This way of exercising foreign policy has given us positive results, ”said the ambassador.

Mexico will fight, in the Security Council, for the legal equality of the States and the free self-determination of the peoples, said Ambassador Juan Ramón de la Fuente. It will also promote the incorporation of a gender perspective in the resolutions.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, congratulated Ambassador Juan Ramón de la Fuente for having obtained a place on the Security Council of the United Nations (UN), and reiterated that from there, his government will promote development cooperation, but not militarily.

« (The objective) Is that development cooperation is sought, that is what is going to be done, whoever is in charge of this representation, development cooperation, we do not want and that has characterized this government, we do not want military cooperation , we do not want to be supported by helicopter gunships, we do not want arms, we want cooperation for development, because peace is the fruit of justice, « said the Mexican president.

López Obrador assured that Mexico took a turn in foreign policy. He explained that « before it was normal » for the United States ambassador to carry out acts where weapons and helicopter gunships were delivered.

Juan Ramón de la Fuente reported that Mexico also obtained a place on the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC); It is the first time in history that our country is in the two most important deliberative organs of the UN.

Likewise, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard highlighted De la Fuente’s participation in the UN general assembly, when presenting a draft resolution proposed by President López Obrador to the G20 to have universal access to vaccines, drugs and treatments, medical equipment to deal with COVID-19 and that it received the broadest support of the UN General Assembly in history for a Mexican resolution.

« Today Mexico is the leader in this approach with the support of 180 countries », he explained.

“This of course is a great honor for Mexico. Being part of the Security Council allows Mexico to project its priorities, which are essentially the peaceful resolution of disputes, respect for international law established by our constitution and the causes, at the highest common governing body in the world. that the President of the Republic has been insisting that it has to do with the gender perspective and that it has to do with social inequality, with the poverty that now worsens after COVID-19 ″, Marcelo Ebrard concluded.

