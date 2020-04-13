“The virus is here to stay,” headlines his column in El Universal, with which he reports on his situation and calls for calm.

The ambassador of Mexico to the UN, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, reveals this Monday, in his column in El Universal, that he tested positive for Covid-19:

“I was positive to Covid-19 and I underwent a rigorous quarantine. Although I am healthy, I am 68 years old, which is a risk factor. However, my clinical evolution has been very benign, practically without symptoms, as occurs in 8 out of 10 people who contract the virus. Remote work and I have found enormous sense in this way of continuing to be actively working. I listen to some music and I can read more. It reassures me to know that my family and my collaborators are all well. We always keep a healthy distance. My distance from them has been physical but not social, I am in constant communication with all of them. Even less have I distanced myself emotionally, on the contrary, in any case there has been a greater closeness. I suggest that we talk about physical distancing (not social) with affective approach. If you haven’t already, try it, you will see that it works fine. She takes care of herself, protects others, and can establish a genuine loving relationship with people that means something to her in her life. How we process our experience, individual and collective, our future will depend. ”

The official points out that “if someone has been distressed these days, do not worry, I think it is hardly normal. Let us accept that there is a certain uncertainty, that this can generate well-founded fears and that, for the same reason, everyone should be cautious. But being cautious doesn’t mean being catastrophic. Rumor, excessive alarm, unfounded fear may be more toxic than virus same. These can generate pathological anguish and irrational behaviors, such as attacking health personnel, who are the ones who take the most risk to take care of us. Simply inadmissible. “

And it abounds: “We said that the Covid-19 or SARS-CoV2, as the World Health OrganizationIt is a virus that is probably here to stay, like so many others. There is no reason to think that he is going to go where? The key lies in how we humans adapt to (with) living with it. As it is a new virus, at least among us, there are more questions than answers. So you should not be impatient. Surely we will gradually develop certain immunity, as it happens with other viruses, against which we have developed antibodies either through vaccines or because we become infected. In both cases, our body develops defenses. The advantage of the vaccine is that we develop antibodies without getting sick, although sometimes we have a reaction when vaccinated, right? Similarly, with this virus we can catch it without necessarily getting sick. But in any case, antibodies are generated, and that is what is being studied now: what type of antibodies, how specific, how much do they protect us, for how long, etc. ”