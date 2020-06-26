Juan Ramón De la Fuente said that a health crisis can trigger a security crisis, so he called on the UN Security Council to get involved

The permanent ambassador of Mexico to the United Nations Organization, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, suggested involving the Security Council of the UN in the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a meeting of Group of friends, facing Germany Presiding over the UN Security Council next July, Ambassador De la Fuente stated that a health crisis can trigger a security crisis.

For this reason, he called for the United Nations Security Council to get involved in the current pandemic to think about prevention in a multidimensional way and act in a timely manner.

The new communicable diseases represent a global threat, because they can affect the health of all of us everywhere, ”he assured.

Juan Ramón de la Fuente recalled that in 2014 the UN Security Council determined that the outbreak of Ebola It constituted a threat to international peace and security as its rapid spread and the incapacity of health systems in the countries that suffered from it became evident.

The international system, led by the World Health Organization, has successfully worked to eradicate diseases, polio largely, and others. The lessons learned from these successes will help us in this and future pandemics, “he said.

Therefore, he added, it should be ensured that when vaccines against COVID-19, these become a public good and are accessible to everyone everywhere, as Mexico promoted with resolution 74/274, which was recently co-sponsored by 179 nations.

De la Fuente requested that the Security Council get involved and take into account the implications for security in health crises and that it can act in sufficient time to avoid possible later conflicts.

