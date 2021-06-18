Juan Ramírez de San Lorenzo, is wanted as reinforcement by Liga MX club

Cruz Azul, Club América, Pumas, Rayados, Tigres de la UANL or the one that boasts of being the most important club in the MX League would be gestating the incorporation of the Argentine footballer Juan Ramirez, current player of the San Lorenzo de Almagro in Pampas soccer, as the journalist Nahuel Ferreira put him in the sights of an ‘important’ club in Mexican Soccer.

Although the journalist did not give clues about the club that could be bidding for the services of Juan Ramírez, some Cruz Azul fans appropriated Ferreira’s comment, ‘waiting for the arrival of the soccer player’, the champion team of Mexican Soccer in the last Clausura 2021.

In Argentina there is talk of the interest that Estudiantes de La Plata and Boca Juniors have in signing this player, who works as an inside player on the left, although he usually performs functions as a winger in that same lane or as an attacking midfielder.

Well, it was already clear to me what many of you think, about who is the most important team in Mexico pic.twitter.com/xBDfRxPcZH – -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) June 18, 2021

Who is Juan Ramírez?

Ramírez is 28 years old and is valued at 3.5 million dollars, with a contract valid until June 2022 with the cyclone.

The footballer has played for Argentinos Jrs, Colorado (MLS), UD Almería (Spain), CA Talleres and San Lorenzo.

In his career he has 217 professional matches, registering 16 goals and 11 assists

How do you play?

