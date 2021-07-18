Juan Pérez rejoins Osasuna training

07/17/2021 at 1:30 PM CEST

.

Club Atlético Osasuna has closed its second week of the preseason, in which it has completed six training sessions, with a session in which the main novelty has been the return of Juan Pérez after complying with the health protocol. The coaching staff has designed a session without interaction exercises in which the players have worked through technique, possessions, soccer and racing.

For its part, Jaume grau He has again dropped the session while waiting to know the results of his medical tests. The player remains confined after presenting an ‘indeterminate’ result in a PCR test.

The team will rest on Sunday before starting a week in which it will face its first two preparation games. On Wednesday, at the San Bartolomé de Ribaforada field, Osasuna will face the Huesca and, on Saturday, in Tajonar, the rojillos will receive the Burgos.