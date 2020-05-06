If last week Carlos Gómez Herrera, tennis player located in # 428 of the ranking, went through our program, this time a true standard bearer of the most humble tennis players goes through our podcast. The Argentinian Juan Pablo Paz, 25 years old and current # 640 of the world, details a financial proposal to be submitted to the ITF which aims to improve the redistribution of wealth in tennis.

This idea, explained on his Twitter, is one of the elements that allow him to be a candidate for the new Players Panel created by the ITF, which will try to advise the governing body to improve the health of tennis. And as Paz details in our podcast, it is a candidacy that is based on concrete economic proposals, something that perhaps was lacking. “There are many players writing that this and that must be improved. I wish it could be said: the prize money of the first rounds must be increased, that the players stop stringing in order to survive, but specific measures must also be detailed. With this idea that we are proposing what we are trying to bring to life those proposals in order to make them come true. “

“Towards a more just tennis”

I share with you an economic proposal in which we were working with my friend Gaston Brizuela. pic.twitter.com/7akE72TaSn – Juan Pablo Paz (@Juanp_paz) May 4, 2020

But not only that novelty did the Argentine tell us, a true sufferer of the circuit. He has also carefully explained the hell that 2018 meant for him, in which the ITF and ATP warned the players that the structure of tennis would change. The new ITF World Tennis Tour, with a separate ITF ranking that would not contribute ATP points in the Futures category tournaments, was a real fiasco, and in our program Juan Pablo has hair and signs how the tennis players managed to get that idea revoked: “The truth is that we It helped the tennis players below to spread the word. If we kept complaining, we could continue now that everything was going to be the same. It was very important that people like Toni Nadal, Dirk Hordorff or other players from above denounced that the system was bad, that was hurting us. Imagine the stress that I lived all that time that caused a stress fracture in a vertebra and caused me to go almost all last year without playing. “

That episode was just one more stage of the constant contempt the ITF or ATP have had for lower-ranking players. That, on the Futures circuit, is even more evident if possible, with tournaments on practically unfeasible surfaces in clubs, literally, located in nothing. Paz exclusively told us the reality of many of those tournaments: a Futures in Bulgaria without even a restaurant in the club where it is held, a tournament in Turkey in which the official physiotherapists of the tournament do not know how to massage …

It is the other side of the coin, one more week, to which we continue giving loudspeaker and denouncing so that the authorities and the fans wake up. Using this moment of hiatus and taking into account measures such as those presented by Juan Pablo Paz is only the first step so that some day many great tennis players stop surviving in order to at least not lose money in tennis. If you liked the program last week, this one is even cruder and more real. All yours!

