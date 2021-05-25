Juan Pablo Oramas the most “knife” in the first week of LMB 2021

The lefty of the Olmecs from Tabasco, Juan Pablo Oramas, took the distinction to pitcher of the week at the start of the 2021 season of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB).

The Olmecs from Tabasco They finished the first week with a record of one win and two losses, but despite that, Juan Pablo Oramas it was the best pitcher of the week on the Mexican Baseball League with bright numbers from the mound.

A single action game was enough for Oramas to be the best pitcher from the first week action of the LMB, being above Bartolo Colón (Acereros de Monclova), Luis Santos (Sareperos de Saltillo) and Joe Van Meter (Toros de Tijuana).

The lefty of the Olmecs from Tabasco threw 7.1 innings, posting a 1.23 ERA, five walks and four strikeouts in the first week of the season. LMB 2021.

Here is the report:

💎 Jewel of the consented left-handed whip from @OlmecasTabasco 🗿 ‘El Tigre de las Gaviotas’ imposes its law and is chosen by the fans as the Launcher of the Week 😎 # EmocionesImparables ⚾🤩 pic.twitter.com/ub3bU5Qq2o – Mexican Baseball League (@LigaMexBeis) May 25, 2021

Juan Pablo Oramas and the Olmecs They will return to action tomorrow, May 25, against the Yucatan Lions and this pitcher will want to maintain these good numbers to consolidate himself among the best pitchers in the league. Mexican League from Baseball 2021.

