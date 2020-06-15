Given the postponement of the 24 Hours of Le Mans for September 19 and 20 due to COVID-19, the organization has decided that this event will take place virtually and there the Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya has confirmed his participation with Team Penske.

The seasoned driver will have Simon Pagenaud (current Indianapolis 500 mile winner), Dane Cameron and Ricky Taylor as teammates from June 13-14.

The platform on which this race will be held will be rFactor 2 and the US team quartet will be piloting the ORECA 07 LMP2 identified with number 6.

Regarding the guidelines for the competition, it was established that the grid will have a maximum of 50 cars and the cars to be used are the LMP2 and GTE. Weather conditions are variable. Damage to cars can be repaired in pits and teams can create their own set-ups to optimize performance.

You will also have to refuel and change tires, as well as change tires. The minimum piloting time for each pilot is 4 hours and a maximum of 7 hours.

To ensure compliance with the rules, the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans will have a race director.

The competition will start on Saturday, June 13 at 3:00 p.m. in France (8:00 a.m. in Colombia / Mexico, 9:00 a.m. in Chile / Venezuela, 10:00 a.m. in Argentina / Brazil).