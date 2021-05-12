Juan pablo montoya runs the indycar indycar gp, sebastián montoya and nicolás baptiste the italian f4

Juan Pablo Montoya runs the 2021 Indianapolis Grand Prix

Montoya runs the GMR this weekend Indianapolis Grand Prix, race in which you will drive the car Arrow McLaren SP # 86 and that will mean his return to the competitions of IndyCar, after in 2017 he had his last participation with the team Penske.

This race, which is held on Saturday from 1:45 pm local time, has a clear objective for the Colombian and his team which is to prepare for the Indianapolis 500 that they run next May 30.

Montoya returns to IndyCar at the 2021 Indianapolis GP

Sebastián Montoya and Nicolás Baptiste in the Italian F4

The eighth season of Italian F4 Championship will start this weekend, from May 14 to 16, at the French Paul Ricard circuit, at Le Castellet, with the participation of two Colombian riders: Sebastian Montoya, from Escudería Telmex Claro, who is now in his second year in the category, and Nicolas Baptiste, debutant in the serial that in 2021 has seven triple rounds scheduled, for a total of 21 races.

Sebastián Montoya in the Italian F4 2021

37 cars will take the departure on this first date with pilots from 18 countries registered in 12 teams ready to do battle in seven tracks different, five of them used for the Formula 1.

Sebastian Montoya repeat with the team Prema Powerteam with which he occupied the eleventh position of the general in 2020, while Nicolas Baptiste will debut with Cram Motorsport, squad with which he ran the last date of the F4 Italy in 2020 by way of preparation.

Sebastián Montoya and Nicolás Baptiste start the Italian F4 2021