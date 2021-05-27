Juan pablo montoya new presenter motorsport tv

The Motorsport Network conglomerate announced that it has hired the Colombian driver Juan Pablo Montoya as the new host of Motorsport.tv Live, the new live sports news channel, as well as the OTT and Motorsport.tv platform, providing all their opinions and knowledge on the subject.

Montoya will also support the creative teams in the documentaries that are broadcast on the channel and was also chosen as Motorsport Network Grand Marshall for eSports competitions. The idea is that it helps connect older audiences with the most modern branches of motorsport such as eSports and games.

Regarding this new role, Juan Pablo Montoya commented that “Working with Motorsport Network and transmitting my opinions on the Motorsport.tv Live platform is an exciting concept for me and a project I look forward to. With Motorsport Network we already have some fun projects in progress and we will create content that I think a lot of people will enjoy. ”

For his part, James Allen, President Motorsport Network, added that “I have known him for almost 20 years, and I have a lot of respect for Juan Pablo, his adaptability as a pilot and his enormous personality. His personal brand and arrogance are well known in the motorsports community, so it made perfect sense to incorporate him as we pushed our live news offering and created more content powered by well-known personalities. “

Juan Pablo Montoya, Indy 500 2021

Colombian drivers on the tracks this weekend

Juan Pablo Montoya will also be on the track this weekend as on Sunday he will play the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500, starting from box 24 on the eighth line of the race. The green flag will fall at 11:45 am, Colombian time, and can be viewed through the Claro video website for a value of 18,800 pesos.

Óscar Tunjo, GT World Challenge Europe

At the same time Óscar Tunjo will take part in the “6 Hours of Paul Ricard”, second round of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Championship, at the controls of the Mercedes-AMG No 7 of the Toksport team together with the pilots Marvin Dienst and Paul Petit.

Finally, Alejandro and Jorge Ocampo will run the Memorial Sprint Challenge, valid for the American FARA Championship (Formula & Automobile Racing Association) to be raced on the 2.23-mile Homestead-Miami track. The valid one is composed of a 30-minute sprint race on Saturday and another five on Sunday.

Alejandro Ocampo, American FARA Championship