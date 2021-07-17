Juan pablo montoya and tatiana calderón race wec in monza and there is 2021 england gp

Colombian pilots Tatiana Calderon Y Juan Pablo Montoya They are in Italy to face the third round of the World Endurance Championship (FIA-WEC) in the LMP2 category, the maximum of the series, which this weekend takes place at the mythical Monza circuit in a race of 6 hours duration.

Tatiana Calderon will be with the team Richard Mille Racing, sharing the wheel with Sophia Floersch. The two will seek to make the most of the good time they are going through after achieving their best result on the last date in Portimao, a sixth place.

Tatiana and her partner will have more driving time, because in this test it is usual to have three pilots, and the Colombian hopes to take advantage of her experience in Monza, especially in the GP3, where he achieved his best results in the series.

For its part, Juan Pablo Montoya will be with DragonSpeed ​​USA driving the Oreca 07 # 21 in the LMP2-ProAm category, together with Henrik Hedman and Ben Hanley. Montoya hopes that the work done last weekend with DragonSpeed ​​will give them an optimal set-up of the car and allow it to reach the podium.

The category LMP2 will put on track 12 cars For this test, 6 in the ProAm class in which Montoya plays, there each team must field at least one amateur pilot according to the provisions of the FIA.

The 6 Hours of Monza race It will be played on Sunday morning.

The 2021 British Grand Prix is ​​run

The highest category of motorsports arrives at the circuit of Silverstone with a Verstappen consolidated in the first place of the general classification and with a car of Red bull that is more solid than ever.

On the mythical English track, Mercedes he will seek to recover but from what has been seen in free practice, the desired improvement may not come. Hamilton it remains for now in second place overall.

Sunday, British Grand Prix