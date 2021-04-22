Juan Pablo “El Pivi” Romero promises a show in Ring City USA

West Post, NY / April 22, 2021 – Juan Pablo Romero is ready for his fight tonight against Deiner Berrio, inside the ring of Ring City USA at the United States Military Academy, in West Point, NY.

The fight between “El Pivi” Romero (13-0, 9 KOs) and “Monstruo” Berrio (22-2-1, 13 KOs) will be the co-main event of the night, and is scheduled for eight rounds in a weight agreed to 143 lbs. The latter, as Romero was scheduled to face Jonathan Navarro, who was forced to retire due to injury. Berrio accepted the fight a week in advance.

Originally from Villa Carbón, Mexico, “El Pivi” Romero commented that although there was a change of opponent, his strategy for this fight did not change much, since they are not so different fighters. He further noted that “all boxers who step into the ring have to have the respect of their opponent. Boxing can change with a single blow, and we always get on with that respect for all opponents. “

“I think we are both focused. Underestimating any rival costs a lot. So we are safe and we know what we have worked for, ”said the 31-year-old.

“I don’t know what he [Berrio] feel or what you are thinking, but I know what our objectives are, and we are going to achieve them… We are going to go out with our hands up, we are going to give a good show, and then we are going to continue working to achieve our goal ” participant of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

The also member of the Mexican Army added that “the well-planned work of my 100% Mexican team is leading me to great things and, first God, we are going to take the victory and then continue with our objectives, which are to be world champions.”

The Ring City USA feature will be available to everyone via the Twitch app from 6:30 ET / 3:30 PT. In the United States, only the preliminary fights will be seen on Twitch, with the main lineup on the NBC Sports Network beginning at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Latin America: Here are the details about the broadcast on ESPN.

Star Billboard

United States: NBC Sports Network

Latin America and Europe: Twitch

9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

WBA Featherweight World Title – 10 rounds

Jelena Mrdjenovich (41-10-2, 19 KOs) vs. Erika Cruz Hernandez (12-1, 3 KOs)

Junior Welterweight – 8 rounds

Juan Pablo Romero (13-0, 9 KOs) vs. Denier Berrio (22-2-1, 13 KOs)

Welterweight – 8 rounds

Bobirzhan Mominov (12-0, 8 KOs) vs. Angel Ruiz (16-1, 12 KOs)

Preliminary Event

Twitch

6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

Super Middleweight – 8 rounds

Christian Mbilli (17-0, 16 KOs) vs. Jesus Antonio Gutierrez (27-4-2, 14 KOs)

Featherweight – 6 rounds

Jalan Walker (8-0, 7 KOs) vs. Angel Antonio Contreras (11-4-1, 7 KOs)

Junior Lightweight Fight – 4 rounds

Daniel Bailey (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Luis Alvarado (1-2)