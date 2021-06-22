Juan Pablo Contreras, Mexican to the rescue of symphonic music – El Sol de México

When the Mexican composer Juan Pablo Contreras was a child, classical music was always played in his house. In his memories the rehearsals of his mother, who is a concert pianist, are very clear, so from the age of six he decided to learn to play the violin and get into the genre.

Although in his adolescence he moved away a bit, due to the fact that he became more interested in rock, listening to a symphonic metal band made him regain his interest in the orchestra and it was thanks to the composer Daniel Catán that he decided to study in the United States.

Today he has triumphed internationally, his most outstanding work is Mariachitlán, which was nominated for a Latin Grammy in 2019, and has been presented in countries such as the United States, Argentina and Mexico.

In a chat via zoom with The Sun of Mexico the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, pointed out that it is an honor to bring the orchestra to new audiences, since he considers it is time for the genre to have new exponents.

“I have worked the last four years on different projects with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and in the 2019-2020 season, before the pandemic, I was the resident composer, and the first Mexican to have this title,” he said. “Pushing for more new classical music being presented to the public is very important so that it does not become a museum, but a living entity.”

“That is one of the great challenges of being a contemporary classical composer, that you are constantly competing against ghosts like Beethoven and Mozart, and at the same time doing something new,” he added.

One of the details that has taken great care in his work is the incorporation of Mexican elements, either through the rhythms or the instruments themselves. For him, the joy it transmits is a key element in ensuring that all attendees, regardless of their nationality, connect with their own roots and feel comfortable in the concert halls.

One of his wishes is that the public erase the idea that this genre is reserved for the elites, and that to go to hear it live you must be “dressed in a certain way.” For this reason, in recent years he has made adaptations of other genres, covered Zoé’s Do not destroy me, and the symphonic arrangements of Ordinary Love by Danna Paola, with which he seeks to invite listeners to lose their fear of the orchestra.

“Many times, and especially in Mexico, it is even cheaper than going to the movies, it is very accessible. Mexico City has four orchestras that are wonderful, it is about starting small. We are always a little afraid of the unknown and we think we don’t like it, but if you go to a couple of concerts, you start to beat the taste. “

To continue his work in favor of orchestral music, this June 26 his work Mariachitlán will open the doors of the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, a room that has been closed for more than a year due to the pandemic. For this occasion he made a special arrangement designed for 40 musicians, which will be performed by the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra led by Jaime Martín.

The piece will be heard at Carnegie Hall in New York, on July 24, where it will be performed by the National Youth Orchestra of USA, made up of 80 of the most distinguished musicians in the United States, under the baton of Mei-Ann Chen.

He is also preparing a one-year tour as part of a program of the New Music USA Association, in which they chose six composers to work with a group of five orchestras from cities such as Las Vegas, Fresno and San Francisco, to bring musicians closer together. and the public that attends the concerts.