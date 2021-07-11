Juan Otero has the clear objective of reaching the final of the Liga MX again

Football player Juan Otero of Santos Laguna within the MX League, assured that his only objective with the team of Guillermo Almada After this preseason, it is to play the final again in this 2021 Apertura Tournament.

To be my first tournament and to reach the final is a pride for me. With God’s favor we will try to reach the final again “, were the words of Juan Otero.

The South American forward spoke at a press conference this weekend, where he highlighted his first tournament with the Laguneros jersey, making it clear that they have quality players to fight for the title again.

Juan Otero acknowledged that it will be a very interesting tournament that is approaching, since the other teams have strengthened very well, but that does not worry them since they know the conditions of their squad.

