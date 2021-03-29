Juan Osorio would be willing to give Eleazar Gómez a job – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Producer Juan Osorio said he would have no problem hiring actor Eleazar Gómez, as he believes he has already learned his lesson.

Last Thursday, March 25, Eleazar Gómez was released after spending 5 months in preventive detention for the crime of family violence.

Gómez can now start to resume his life, and producer Juan Osorio revealed that he would have no problem offering him a job.

“It’s going to be hard for him, yes, but he’s talented, and he’s a good guy, I think he already learned his lesson,” he told the media.

“Yes, of course I would give him a job. In this production (What happens to my family?) At the moment there is no character, but nothing happens. The bills are paid dearly when you make mistakes, when you make mistakes; So I think he learned a lot from this lesson ”, he concluded.