Juan Osorio willing to give Eleazar Gómez a job after his assault scandal

The Mexican producer Juan Osorio expressed his support to Eleazar Gomez Now that he has been paroled for three years, after spending just over four months in prison for the assaults he inflicted on his ex-partner, Stephanie Valenzuela.

Well, in front of various media, Juan said that after having stepped in jail, probably Eleazar already learned his lesson and confirmed that he would give her a job.

“He is a boy who has the right to continue knocking on doors. He is a guy that I think has already learned from the lesson and it will serve him a lot. I would give him a job”He revealed to reporters who stopped him driving his car.

The truth is that much has been speculated about what the Mexican actor will have after being in prison, since they say it will cost him not to be able to get a new job, a situation that Osorio also opined on.

“The bills are paid dearly when you make a mistake. It’s going to cost him work, but he’s talented ”, mentioned the producer.

After a hearing held last Thursday, March 25, Gómez obtained his freedom thanks to the fact that he accepted in front of a judge who physically attacked the Peruvian model and must abide by certain conditions, otherwise he will return to prison.

