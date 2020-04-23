Juan Osorio: Imagine the worst, everything could be complicated by the virus | Instagram

The Mexican producer Juan Osorio He lived one of the most difficult moments when seeing his life at risk, made by what was hospitalized in an emergency.

It was during an interview that the producer of Televisa He shared a terrifying experience that almost took his life away.

Osorio revealed that after being hospitalized from emergency a few months ago they made him think that maybe he wouldn’t get out of there alive.

I imagined the worst, because you know you are going to enter, but you do not know if you are going to leave, “he said.

In an interview with TVyNovelas, the producer explained that he suffered some complications derived from his illness, the bad guys habits not eating on time and the stress resulted in a fatal combo for his health that took him to the hospital.

Detail was at the end of the novel “Single with daughters“when he suffered a strong decompensation since he also had five years without taking a break.

It was a very strong internal dehydration due to all the stress … to that we must add the diet, which was not adequate … imagine, the diabetes thing already brought it to 450, “he added.

To these complications was also added the concern on the part of the producer for getting Covid. 19 since when he was in the hospital the pandemic was triggered.

Although Osorio assures not to fear from this specific world that it is the way in which he could lose his life that scares him.

I feel that when I leave this world I am not afraid of him, I have respect for him … it is not the same thing that comes to you in peace, that you suffer or are in agony, that does terrify me, “he added.

Juan Manuel Osorio Ortiz, better known as Juan Osorio He is a renowned film and television producer, his career is marked by endless melodramas, entertainment programs and movies, and he is also the father of four children.

