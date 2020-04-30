Juan Osorio could make a film about the health contingency | Instagram

Renowned television producer Juan Osorio plans produce a movie about the situation that is currently affecting the world, because I would not miss an opportunity like this.

Osorio has done comic shows, but in reality his specialty has been in the genre of TV soaps and it has also produced plays, so this would be a totally different path.

It should be mentioned that this would not be the only project on current virus, Since in many parts of the world they have announced documentaries, shorts and films.

Juan announced almost officially his commitment to a film that will deal with the pandemic that currently worries the entire world.

The truth is that this problem has to be handled with great responsibility, especially by those affected and positive, “said the producer.

It seems that what keeps everyone worried about the producer inspired him to make everything a hit in theaters.

For this project, the soap opera producer will partner with a colleague Peruvian to create exceptional production.

In this way I also talk about other projects that he has in the door, in which one of them will involve his son Emilio.

I feel like I’m going back to making the best soap opera of my life. It is the story of a lady with three children, two of them already adults, one of whom will be Emilio 17 years old, “he confessed.

The soap opera will feature 80 chapters, is currently in the pre-production process and will be broadcast on Televisa.

This lady has a serious health problem, but what she does not want is to leave her family separated, that is the biggest challenge she has: how to integrate her three children and make them live with each other so that she can be calm, “she said.

Another of his next projects when the quarantine ends will be to resume the adventurous work, which will have some changes and will have the actors Rafael Inclán and Gabriel Soto.

