Juan Osorio answers those who criticize his relationship with a young woman 40 years younger than him

The producer Juan Osorio, 63, and his girlfriend Eva Daniela, 26, They put a stop to the criticism they have received for the obvious age difference that exists between them and defended their love tooth and nail.

Given the series of bad comments, the happy couple decided to publish a funny video through their TikTok account to respond to all the indications and even show a little of the love that they live.

In the material you can see when the young woman tells Juan that they are talking about their relationship and the difference in ages between them, to which he responds: “So what does he have?”

At the end of the video it is Osorio who tells him: “Hey, love, they are saying that our courtship is false”, to which they immediately reacted with the intention of kissing, but they end up hiding the lens of the camera that recorded them and they did not let see what happened next.

In this way, the ex of Niurka Marcos He made it clear that despite what can be said about his sentimental relationship, he is still more than happy enjoying the moment with the beautiful young actress, because he has already encouraged himself to share photos with her on his social networks and the same Eva did in their respective account.

One that, without a doubt, did not go unnoticed was the one that Juan recently posted, where he shows that heHis girlfriend and her son Emilio, the fruit of his love with Niurka, live together while spending time with him.

The producer began his romance with Eva Daniela at the beginning of this 2021 and according to the magazine TV Notes, he was hit on the Televisa forums, as she is starting her career in acting and driving in said company.