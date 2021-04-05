Juan Mata continue one more season at Manchester United

The future of Juan Mata has taken a 180 degree turn. The Burgos footballer, who has been with Manchester United, had decided to leave the English team at the end of the season.

In fact, the contract ends at the conclusion of this course and has not yet been renewed. The English press was already echoing the decision to abandon the discipline of Old Trafford, pBut now the plans could have changed and I could still be ‘Red Devil’.

The Daily Star newspaper has reported that Juan Mata will remain at Manchester United. At 32, he could therefore continue playing in the Premier League due to a unilateral decision by the English team. This medium reports that Manchester United reports that the ‘red’ team has decided by surprise to make use of the contract option that allows them to extend their contract for one more season. According to this clause, if Mata finally decided to leave the club to which he left would have to pay about 6 million euros as a transfer.

It does not appear to be the case, because sources close to Manchester United confirm thate Juan Mata is delighted with the option to continue in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, a group in which he has been playing since January 2014. Mata, who is not having his best year (his mother recently passed away and he is not playing much), is highly respected in the dressing room and also runs a business in Manchester (a restaurant) .