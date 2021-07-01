Juan Martos ‘La Avispa’, one step away from 100 fights

07/01/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Naming Catalan Juan Martos Martínez ‘La Avispa’ in contact sports is to refer to one of the ‘kick-thai boxers’ with the longest run and the best record in our country. The ‘Messi of kickboxing’, as some of his followers nickname him, has been creating a school for years and his six titles in Spain and two WKA (World Karate and Kickboxing Association) world titles speak for themselves of his great record.

At 41, the Castell de Vilar is still in top form, fighting as if he were 25. And it is that the incombustible fighter is only one fight away from achieving the long-awaited and almost chimerical 100 clashes.

There are very few ‘kickboxers’ who reach this mythical figureAs the legendary Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez commented on more than one occasion, “when 100 fights are reached, you are a legend, win or lose.” An even greater incentive is that it will be played at an official WBC evening of the World Boxing Council, the most prestigious governing body at the planetary level.

Martos’ rival in this 3×3 super lightweight fight will be the tough and tough Congolese Sedrik da Silva, just arrived from Russia after carrying out a specific preparation. The event is sponsored by OMKE (an homologating body specialized in muay thai) and will be held at the Golden League evening in Canovelles on July 3. The promoter Luis Lloret has put together an attractive program loaded with stars and with different titles at stake.

Martos, member of the well-known promoter UNLIMITED GLOBAL CHALLENGERS, he has carried out a scrupulous and hard preparation together with his technical team, without neglecting any of the parameters that have always given him good results in previous fights. Very healthy food, two daily training sessions, plenty of rest and his favorite part, enjoying the family.

Sparks will fly between Juan Martos and Sedrik da Silva

As it’s usual, his corner will be formed by Manuel García Barrio (UGC head coach) who is in charge of everything related to physical and tactical preparation, and Antonio Ricobaldi (promoter, manager and founder of the company), who closes the fights, the bags and is in charge of logistical and corporate matters.

Two indisputable pillars for Martos in every match and people the veteran champion totally relies on to achieve his goals, affectionately referring to them as “two movie stars.”

Sedrik da Silva has before him a difficult ballot to solve and a fight that despite the age difference will not be easy for him to solve, because if Juan Martos is known for something (in addition to his warm stainless steel ‘Neanderthals’) it is for knowing how to exercise the rhythm and times of combat at will. There are 99 fights nothing more and nothing less and as the saying goes, “experience is a degree”.