Juan Manuel Márquez will not accept to fight again with Manny Pacquiao

Photo: Supplied

As part of his political campaign, Mexican Juan Manuel Márquez appeared before financial services sponsors at a hotel in Polanco. There he spoke about his retirement and why he does not contemplate leaving it to make a fifth fight against his arch nemesis Manny Pacquiao whom he defeated with a thunderous knockout in 2012. On the above he expressed:

“I want people to remember me with affection for having beaten the one who was the best and not with pity, even if they offer me 15, 30, 40, or 100 million dollars, I will accept a new fight against him. No money is going to pay for my health, I have the satisfaction that I already beat him well in the fourth fight after having stolen the others ”.

For this server there is no need for the “Dynamite” to demonstrate anything to anyone and the smartest thing to do is to enjoy his retirement and its fruits in good health, great Márquez.