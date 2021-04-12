Juan Manuel Márquez revealed the shocking message of “Nacho” Beristain

Tremendous confession made by the former world monarch, Juan Manuel Marquez, when talking to your coach, “Don Nacho” Beristain, when telling him that he will be back in boxing, now, it seems that the duo is back and they already prepare a surprise for Miguel Cotto.

During an interview for ESPN, Juanma, revealed that he had a talk with “Don Nacho” Beristain, even explained the message that his former coach gave him when he learned that he will face Miguel Cotto.

Nacho was very happy because I was the last champion he had, ”said Juan Manuel. “He really enjoyed the news when I gave it to him. He told me that he would accompany me. For my family it also did not mean a concern and they gave me their support for being an exhibition “, he commented Marquez.

The fight between Marquez Y Cotto, will be contesting next June, it is mentioned that the venue of the event could be in Miami

