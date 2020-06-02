Juan Manuel Iturbe arrived at Pachuca for this Closing 2020; However, there is the possibility that, after only six months in Hidalgo, the Paraguayan I returned with the university students. The above would be done despite the session by the Guaraní contemplate one more season with certain objectives to fulfill.

This rumor gained strength after the declaration of Nicolas Freire, central Pumas. Through his Instagram, the university student said that the striker will return to the club soon: “Juan Manuel Iturbe, in theory, has to come back to us.”

It should be noted that the ex-soccer player from Rome played four games with Pachuca this season, starting as a starter in only one of them. However, could not be present on the scoreboard after accumulated 126 minutes on the field of play. Such numbers would make to rethink the hidalguense directive, who probably not satisfied with the action of the South American in the countryside.

Iturbe had important passages during his stay in Pumas. However, he was never able to take a starting position with the club, to such a degree of becoming a luxury relay for the capital squad. His departure at the beginning of the year was involved in a kind of controversy after some media assured that the relationship he had with the blue auria coach was never the best.

According to the Récord newspaper, Juan Manuel Iturbe keeps happy defending the jacket of Pachuca. However, your letter still belongs to Pumas, so his future in Mexican soccer It will depend on the university complex.

Thanks for everything @pumasmx! I only have words of thanks pic.twitter.com/EMnltdOgRx – Juan Manuel Iturbe (@ Juan_iturbe93) February 1, 2020

