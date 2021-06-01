Juan Manuel de Prada doubts the theory of evolution and a biologist’s reply is to see it

Juan Manuel de Prada and José Miguel Mulet. (Photo: MOVISTAR / RT)

The writer Juan Manuel de Prada published this weekend a striking article in XL Semanal in which he questioned the theory of evolution and in which he assured that evolutionism is, above all, “a materialist philosophical postulate whose ultimate objective is deny not the literal narration of the first chapters of Genesis ”,“ but the divine intervention in the creation of life ”.

In his reflection, the author affirms that “if all living beings came from a common origin, it would be normal for there to be infinite transitional forms between them, a range of beings in transformation that would connect the different species, through a multitude of intermediate forms” and points out that, on the contrary, what is seen in nature are “perfectly conformed species”.

He also doubts that mutations have anything to do with it, since he says that they “can only alter something that already exists, they cannot create new genes or increase genetic information.”

Moreover, he emphasizes that “even in the case of ‘favorable’ mutations, these are not enough to produce a new species” because “precise ‘transmutations’ of the organism are needed that can only be achieved in the laboratory.” “In other words … through the intervention of an intelligence that provokes and channels them”, he points out.

After reading the article, José Miguel Mulet, graduate in Chemistry and PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of Valencia, reacted on Twitter in a way that was as brief as it was forceful: “When you don’t understand anything about biology or evolution and you everyone knows it ”.

