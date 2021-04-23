Juan Manuel Correa in Barcelona

The 21-year-old American driver, Juan Manuel Correa, carried out his first day of testing at the Montmeló circuit completing a total of 81 laps of the track where the first three races of the season will be held.

April 22, 2021 (09:00 CET)

Juan Manuel Correa during the F3 tests held in Barcelona

The FIA ​​F3 championship is conducting its second testing session, after the one held in Austria. This time the Pirelli tires used are hard compound, unlike in Austria, which were medium.

The morning of this first day was wet and in fact Juan Manuel did not put on the dry tires in any of the 34 laps he did in the morning.

“It has been interesting to drive in the rain and in poor grip conditions” commented Juan Manuel, “The car has given me very good feelings, it is noble and fun and I really liked its behavior. The three teammates were in a few tenths of a second “

In the afternoon, with the track already dry, the drivers used the hard Pirelli tires planned for the first three races of the season. “After all, the afternoon session went well and, above all, every kilometer that passes I know better what it is that I need to climb higher. I have to improve consistency and put everything together on the same lap, with that there will be a significant improvement “

Tomorrow the forecasts say that the whole day will be played on a dry track again, and the ART team will take the opportunity to carry out race drills, something that Juan Manuel has not done yet, and that will be important to see his performance in the same conditions as you will find in the first three races of the season to be held at the Montmeló track.

“I am excited and happy that the first races are here in Barcelona, ​​close to home, on a circuit that I really like, but we are going little by little and we will see my evolution”

Until the second weekend of May Juan Manuel still has almost two weeks to continue his recovery and preparation for a season in which he must lay the foundations to enter F2 in the best possible conditions.