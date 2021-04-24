Juan Manuel Correa finishes 10th the tests in Bar …

The 21-year-old Ecuadorian-American driver, Juan Manuel Correa, entered the “top 10” of the FIA ​​Formula 3 and finished 10th in the F3 tests at the Montmeló circuit (Barcelona)

April 23, 2021 (17:05 CET)

Juan Manuel Correa in the official F3 tests at the Circuit de Barcelona

Juan Manuel’s general summary is positive after the F3 tests held at the Circuit de Barcelona, ​​but as the two-time Spanish Rally champion, Carlos Sainz, says, “it is still missing”. This phrase that has become famous in the mouth of the Madrilenian sums up a bit the feeling of Juan Manuel Correa. “We still lack things, on my part and on the part of the team, which has to analyze what we have done differently in these tests and we will see where we are in free practice and qualifying in fifteen days, when we are on this same circuit, but already facing a weekend with three races “

The small fire suffered in Juan Manuel’s car late Thursday morning was put out by the pilot himself, who explains it like this: “It was funny. I thought the initial little burning smell was coming from the brakes, as we had put in new pads to do a long run, but the car ran out of power, turned on again, and eventually shut down and I parked it on the grass. At that moment I smelled a stronger smell of burning and looked in the mirror and saw a bit of smoke. There was never much fire, but I jumped fast because I didn’t want everything to burn. There was a track marshal with a fire extinguisher but he didn’t hurry and I took him and put out the small fire. When we opened the engine cover there were many things burned inside and that took a long time to repair ”.

Juan Manuel Correa finishes tenth the F3 tests at the Circuit

600 DAYS OF OVERCOMING AND THEN RETURNS TO THE TOP 10

Exactly 600 days have passed since Juan Manuel’s accident on August 31, 2019, and in this time the young 21-year-old driver has overcome all the obstacles that have been placed in front of him.

Physical problems that put his life at risk, and then after that, there were doctors who even advised amputation of a limb. Juan Manuel Correa already showed character and spirit of improvement in those moments, and thanks to that attitude towards life and the support of family and friends, he has been able to once again be in the top 10 of a specialty as competitive as F3, in the one that the tenths gained or lost suppose many positions in the classification.

EXAMPLE TO FOLLOW

Today’s result has been a personal satisfaction and above all a reward for his perseverance, his dedication, his courage to face life after that mishap that has marked his sports career.

Juan Manuel participating in this category, with 29 young “wolves” willing to do anything to get to F1, has shown a winning character and is not scared by anything. This time today shows the self-confidence that he manifested in the worst moments of his recovery, since he left SPA to spend several months in very critical situations in Great Britain and then suffer a score of operations in America. Now he is completing with the medical team that treats him in Barcelona, ​​coordinated by Xavi Martos, the coach of the Mexican Red Bull driver, Sergio Pérez, his recovery that is progressing at a good pace but he still has a long way to go.

What has been seen today is that speed and instinct are still intact, and that as I said yesterday, there is still something to improve on this return to the competition.

With fewer kilometers traveled than his rivals due to a small fire in his car that made him practically miss the afternoon session on Thursday, when he had to do the race tests, Juan Manuel is back there in front, and is running as one of the the drivers who are going to excel this season, and that Juan Manuel’s goal is not to burn deadlines, but to get in shape for his true goal, which is none other than to take a step forward and be in F2 next year and from there he got closer to that F1, a racing car that he already tested in August 2019 with the Alfa Romeo team at the Paul Ricard circuit.