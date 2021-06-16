Juan Manuel Correa faces the second test of the …

Juan Manuel Correa faces this coming weekend the second round of the FIA ​​F3 calendar at the Paul Ricard circuit with the three usual races: two on Saturday and one on Sunday morning

June 15, 2021 (11:49 CET)

Juan Manuel Correa will race this weekend at Paul Ricard in Formula 3

The French test to be held this weekend has been delayed due to changes in the F1 calendar with the cancellation of the Canadian GP.

Juan Manuel Correa faces his second weekend of competition with the clear intention of being in the points in the three races on this very special track, with high spirits, better prepared physically, and also mentally after spending a few days at his home in Miami with the family.

“I come to France with my batteries fully charged, both physically and mentally. All this time since the Jerez tests, after the race in Spain, has helped me to advance in my preparation and also to be with the family in Miami. I already missed them so much. I haven’t been home for months and seeing my family helps me gain strength and also relax. They had been together for many days due to the pandemic and suddenly traveling to Barcelona to continue the preparation with the doctors and not seeing them in person became strange. It is in these things that you realize that Zoom, Face Time … are useful for something, but there is nothing like being able to hug each other and feel the warmth of family.

A second test with the usual stress of training, qualifying and three races in which you cannot have the slightest failure. Juan Manuel Correa looks much stronger than in Montmeló.

“The physical improvement, both of the legs and of everything in general has been great. From that point of view I am much better prepared than in Barcelona and I hope it shows. You have to do everything perfect to be ahead of the thirty riders on the grid ”.

Taking the rhythm of the competition means that it is no longer necessary to have different preparation guidelines for each race.

“We have done the usual preparation in the usual ART simulator in all races. Nothing special or different from what it is to prepare a new weekend. In the car there are no longer braking changes, it is all standard. Only the settings that are usually changed for each circuit and that we will be fine-tuning in practice on Friday morning ”.

Paul Ricard brings memories of all kinds to Juan Manuel. Here he took the podium supporting Anthoine Hubert, who won one of the F2 races in 2019 and on this same track in August 2019 Juan Manuel tested an F1 Alfa Romeo for the first time, within the Alfa Romeo development and test driver program, a role he carried out in 2019.

“It is a circuit that I am very fond of. It brings back very good memories of my second place, especially since I shared it with Anthoine. I would like to be fighting for the podium, but I think it will be too early this season. I hope to do better than in Barcelona, ​​but without throwing false expectations. Fighting I will fight for the podium and victory, but a lot would have to happen for it, but you never know. If there is occasion there I will be ready ”.

Miami is running as one of the F1 races in the United States already for next year. Juan Manuel lives in that beautiful city of Florida and he is curious to know if he has the track close to his home, as it happens to many drivers in Monaco (the surface of the Principality makes the track an integral part of the city, something that does not happens in Miami).

“The route will be around the HardRock stadium, which is about 30 minutes from my house, so my family will not be able to cheer me on from home,” jokes Juan Manuel.

Weekend program (CET):

FRIDAY JUNE 18

10H05: Formula 3 – Free practice: 45 minutes

1:50 PM: Formula 3 – Qualifying: 30 minutes

SATURDAY JUNE 19

10:10 AM: Formula 3 – Race 1: 40 minutes

4:40 PM: Formula 3 – Race 2: 40 minutes

SUNDAY JUNE 20

11:40 AM: Formula 3 – Race 3: 40 minutes