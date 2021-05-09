Juan Manuel Correa adds his first point of the tem …

Saturday was the hardest day for Juan Manuel Correa to return to the slopes. Two races ahead, 200km of competition, something he hadn’t done since August 31, 2019

May 9, 2021 (11:10 CET)

Correa scored his first point in the second race of the F3 season

That day he suffered a very serious accident at the Spa Francorchamps circuit, where another rider, Anthoine Hubert, lost his life. Correa almost lost a leg, but little by little he has been recovering both physically and mentally. That was the most “feared” of the weekend.

The result of the first two races held on Saturday was a demonstration of driving and wisdom behind the wheel, improving the way of managing each moment of the race until entering the top ten in the second race.

Juan Manuel Correa has been recovering little by little both physically and mentally

The weekend began with a qualifying on Friday in which he achieved thirteenth position, escaping by 89 thousandths the twelfth place, which would have been the pole for the first race on Saturday.

This is Juan Manuel Correa’s analysis after the first two races of the season:

How do you feel when you finish in the points on your first competition weekend?

“Very well. I did not expect this in the race, starting from fifteenth position. But I tried to avoid problems. My pace and the management of my tires improved compared to race 1 and also physically I felt better until I reached the end. It is my first point and I am very happy about it and the team is happy. During the weekend I have been progressing positively. Now we face another tough race tomorrow and keep learning ”.

You have never completed a race distance with this car …

“In the morning I really completed the first race with this car. Before I had done tests and training, and had preserved my legs, since I had not done long runs of race simulation. So I learned a lot in the first one today. It was not easy, I had no references, I think like almost everyone. Also the heat affected, and I felt tired. Managing the heat and the tires was not easy. In this last race I think the safety car helped us all to take a break, cool the tires a bit, and push again. It was good. This circuit is very demanding from a physical point of view and I also had a lot of tire degradation in both races, and that combined with the heat made the races very long, especially the first one this morning. I think for the second I was able to handle the degradation better, keep the wheels alive a bit longer, and also physically I was able to hold out longer. Knowing the physical wear in the first race, I was able to save a bit of energy for the end, but the conditions were very difficult during the day ”.

Juan Manuel Correa moves around the Circuit on a skateboard

Something you learned from today to use tomorrow?

“I think the most important lesson today was the way I approached both races, with the mentality of staying out of danger, finishing, accumulating kilometers, that was the right thing to do, and I will maintain this race management tomorrow. I have learned a lot, it has been a day with many new experiences for me in these two races ”.

Juan Manuel Correa showed that this combination of conditions, mental and physical, which only occurs in champions, can take him very far.

The third race will be held today Sunday at 12:05 p.m. (CET)

Positive return of Juan Manuel Correa to competition