Juan Manuel Cerundolo defeats tennis player Andrea Collarini in the qualifying preliminary round

05/25/2021

On 05/26/2021 at 01:15 CEST

The Argentine tennis player Juan Manuel Cerundolo, number 147 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros by 6-4, 0-6 and 7-5 in two hours and sixteen minutes to the Argentine Andrea Collarini, number 202 of the ATP. After this result, we will see the player in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

During the game, the Argentine tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, in the first serve he had an 81% effectiveness, he committed a double fault and got 54% of the service points. As for the Argentine player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times and his effectiveness data is 61%, 6 double faults and 62% of points obtained on service.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is a preliminary qualification phase where the players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible points to enter the official tournament. A total of 128 tennis players participate in it specifically. In addition, it takes place from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.