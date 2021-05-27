Juan Manuel Cerundolo defeats Mohamed Safwat in the qualifying qualifying round

05/27/2021

On at 23:15 CEST

Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Argentine, number 147 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-1 and 6-2 in an hour and eleven minutes to the Egyptian tennis player Mohamed Safwat, number 162 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to get to participate in the Roland-Garros.

Safwat could not break his rival’s serve at any time, while the Argentine player, for his part, did it 4 times. Also, Cerundolo was 80% effective in the first serve, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 70% of the service points, while his opponent achieved 65% effectiveness, did not commit any double faults and won 46 % of service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) has a preliminary access phase where tennis players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points to obtain a place in the official tournament. In this specific stage a total of 128 players face. In addition, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 13 on outdoor clay.