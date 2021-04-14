Juan Magán changes the Page!

We do not believe this, Juan Magán despite all the success he has today decides to change the page in his life, and what he chose now is simply incredible, unreal, we do not believe it! Do you know what is it about? We tell you all the details here in Music News.

Do not worry, a page if it has something to do with Juan Magán, this wonderful singer definitely does not stop with successes and that will not end, Juan Magán released his most recent single entitled, “Página”, a song that we should all listen to, analyze , and above all, Take heed !!!

Check out the link to his latest single, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bznhm8MvBCU

Juan Magán premiered “Página” on March 25 and it has caused quite a few reactions in all his audience. As for its official video clip, all you will find will be a production full of quality and a lot of professionalism.

Not only that but you will also find many special effects, motorcycles, and things that if you like fiction, you will enjoy it a lot!

Something that you will also find is a completely futuristic world. Does Juan Magán know something? It seems like a pretty wonderful world that we can only appreciate in this video clip.

Something very redeemable in this single is the lyrics, “Turn the page, life goes on” Brooooo, I feel you! How many times does an ex disappoint us to seas, we think he was the right person, and (pum) you find out that he was unfaithful, when surely he swore to you but he really was just another liar, (Okay, I’m not going to project ) but the reality is that we must turn the page, we may feel pain, that is inevitable, but 1, please do not go back to where they hurt you, people do not change and if they did it once, they will do it two and three and millions, that even laziness will give us, and 2, turn the page, not everything is forever, you will find something better so mommy, give it to you!