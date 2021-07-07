Juan Lagares saved Shohei Ohtani’s exit with a home run steal

The dominican Juan Lagares saved him a luxury outing that he had Shohei ohtani stealing a two-run home run in the MLB.

Long time ago Juan Lagares He was a Golden Glove in the National League with the New York Mets, his skills remain intact and he looks better offensively.

Through the Anaheim Angels vs. Boston Red Sox game, Juan Lagares stole a two-run homer from Xander Bogaerts, who was going to put his team up on the scoreboard if the ball went away.

In the end Shohei ohtani finished throwing 6 innings with 1 run allowed with 4 strikeouts, earning his fourth win of the season in the MLB. Ohtani had an RBI in the first inning with a double that only needed a few inches more to become his 32nd home run of the season.

Here the video:

Juan Lagares to the rescue. # VamosAngels pic.twitter.com/cplzio784h – Angels Baseball (@AngelsBeisbol) July 7, 2021

Lagares can play any position in the majors, he was originally signed as a shortstop by the New York Mets, then moved to the outfield where he was a gold glove.

This is nothing new in the outfield for the Anaheim Angels, Mike Trout is the all-time leader in stolen home runs in the majors.