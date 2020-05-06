told the communicator. “data-reactid =” 24 “>“We celebrate my son’s life enormously, but we live a tragedy … My son was eating, he didn’t want anymore and as I saw him dirty I grabbed the napkin and cleaned it. He screams in anger because he is a very strong boy, so he screams and sucks. When I hear the scream and it gets stuck, you think it’s a tantrum, that the air is going to return and the gasp is going to be released. He does not return, ”said the communicator.

“I thought he was dead,” said Juan José. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 25 “> Between screams, Ulloa continues with the story, demanding that his wife and a caregiver do something because their son was dying, while he kept hitting his back to throw the food The boy began to change color, initially it was a blue shade and then his lips were purple until he faded. “I thought he was dead,” said Juan José.

“I want to say (to my son Mateo), in case life separates me from him one day, that you have given me a terrible scare, and that you take care of your brother, because I believe that if it happened to Diego, he would have left go, but Mateo saw me wanting to help him. ”

A bittersweet story with the ‘Hoy’ program

was as a reporter for “Outlaw” and after collaborating as a guest on a couple of shows, producer Federico Wilkins makes a formal invitation to join ‘Hoy Sábado’ with Adriana Riveramelo and later with Silvia Lomelí. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 31 “> But at Turning the page, Juan José seems to have lived through everything in “Hoy.” His first approach to the morning broadcast was as a reporter for “Fuera de la ley” and after collaborating as a guest on a couple of programs, producer Federico Wilkins makes the formal invitation to enter ‘Hoy Sábado’ with Adriana Riveramelo and later with Silvia Lomelí.

“It was a great school. I met wonderful people, I have many friends thanks to that program. Friends within this company, producers who always gave me very good lessons ”, thus consolidating his professional career.

at which time he was 20 years old. & nbsp; And at the same time another of the opportunities that the program brought him was approaching, which was to meet his now wife, Gabriela Lieja, with whom he had a relationship for 10 years before he married and with whom he now has two children: Diego and Mateo. “Data-reactid =” 35 “> But he also enjoyed his youth. As the broadcast was recorded on Saturdays, Juan José remembers that he arrived“ with the waiter behind, still charging me, ”at which time he had 20 And at the same time another of the opportunities that the program brought him was approaching, which was to meet his now wife, Gabriela Lieja, with whom he had a relationship for 10 years before he married and with whom he now has two children: Diego and Mateo .

Juanjo is a great guy. Got married some years agoBut when he invited me, I said: ‘I’m going to go just to vouch that he does marry.’ I was not sure because he was a womanizer and he walked from old to old, but this one did tie him up and he is very happy, he already has children. “” Data-reactid = “36”> The driver with whom she shared the screen, Silvia Lomelí, showed his surprise at the love relationship that changed the life of the driver. “Juanjo is a great guy. He married a few years ago, but when he invited me I said: ‘I’m going to go just to attest that he does marry.’ I wasn’t sure because he was a womanizer and he walked from old to old, but this one did tie him up and he is very happy, he already has children. ”

Juan José thanks Televisa because after the success he experienced in ‘Hoy’, he was able to count 10 other programs. In addition, he was able to open an artistic marketing house where he continues to see his colleagues and get them participations in events, commercials and various projects. However, there is a stage of which Ulloa is hardly abundant and that is that the television station to which he thanks so much, also vetoed him and blocked his collaborations for several years for having appearances on other television stations in the United States.

Another moment that could be described as rogue and shameful in the life of the communicator was when images were leaked where he appears naked, in the style of Zague, and that also occurred while he was part of ‘Hoy’, although they came to light several years later.

Juan José always has a kind smile and raising a family did not interfere in his mood or his way of relating, however, he was far from imagining that almost 20 years after the funniest experiences, the close friendships and the opportunities achieved with which He dreamed so much, he would return to the origin to open his heart and narrate one of the most bitter moments in his life.

The inconsistency that Martha Debayle, the “animal defender” who wears sandals made with mink fur, does not forgive“data-reactid =” 42 “>The inconsistency that Martha Debayle, the “animal defender” who wears sandals made with mink fur, does not forgive

The daughters of Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín will have what many take years to achieve: their own series“data-reactid =” 43 “>The daughters of Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín will have what many take years to achieve: their own series