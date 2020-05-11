Juan Guaidó tries to pedal the crisis left by a failed military operation against the Nicolás Maduro government. The so-called Operation Gideon, coordinated by the American contracting company Silvercorp, was put to rest last week. This Monday, two members of the team of the head of Parliament who acknowledged having signed a contract linking them to the plans, resigned from their positions. They are the political strategist Juan José Rendón and the deputy Sergio Vergara, from his closest circle.

In a press release, it is stated that Guaidó accepted the resignation of both officials and “thanked them for their dedication and commitment to Venezuela.” The crazy plan ran aground when a group of Venezuelan ex-military personnel with two US agents hired by Silvercorp tried to enter the country in boats by the coasts of the central coast, on the beaches of Macuto and Chuao. Of the group, eight were killed. Another 45 men have been detained in the past week for allegedly being linked to the raid including former US green berets Luke Denman and Airan Berry; Adolfo Baduel, son of the general and political prisoner Raúl Baduel and the nephew (the authorities have not revealed the name) of the former military deserter Clíver Alcalá Cordones, who had promoted the operation from Colombia before surrendering to the United States justice where he faces charges for drug trafficking.

In his resignation letter, Vergara rejects the events that occurred and assures that neither he nor the members of the commission were aware of Operation Gideon. “Malicious exploratory documents have been used to try to establish links between the legitimate government and the company that organized such events with which they surprised young patriots in a cowardly ambush to arrest and murder them.”

Rendón has given several interviews in which he has demarcated Guaidó from the plan, although he has assured that in his role as strategist he had the obligation to design scenarios and propose all options to achieve Maduro’s resignation that were “on and under the table” . Like Vergara, he has said that the contract he signed with Silvercorp corresponded to an exploration and that since last November they cut communications with the company because the plan had been rejected. To compensate the contractor’s operating expenses, he acknowledged having paid him $ 50,000 out of pocket because, he assured, he had an ad honorem position within the Guaidó team of which he had been a member since the end of August.

“It was never in the interest of the commission or any of its members to participate in violent activities, much less illegal or related to characters claimed by justice and with pending accounts in several countries,” he says in a four-page communication where he reports his resignation.

The Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office, Maduro’s ally, has requested the extradition of Rendón, Vergara and even Jordan Goudreau, the military contractor, representative of Silvercorp, who designed the plan. They are charged with alleged crimes of illicit trafficking in weapons of war, terrorism, conspiracy and association to commit crimes.

Last Friday, the opposition leader posted a video in response to the incidents that occurred five days earlier. He described what happened as a montage, a false positive, a bloody show and an operation infiltrated by the Maduro regime, but did not explain what role Rendón and Vergara had in the plan. “To liberate Venezuela we do not need foreign mercenaries, because there is sufficient international support and sufficient military and police inside and outside Venezuela willing to join the cause,” said Guaidó.

