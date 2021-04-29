Juan José Origel was the victim of robbery in Los Angeles

The Mexican presenter Juan Jose Origel was a victim of crime nothing more and nothing less than in the United States, where he was last weekend.

Through a video that he shared on his YouTube channel, Origel narrated that he went to Los Angeles to meet at a party with two friends; however, after being distracted and losing sight of your belongings They did not realize that a prowling subject simply stole them.

It turns out that his friend Charly, who always carried a bag to store things, was in charge of taking care of his money, since he did not have any pocket. However, some time later, he no longer saw his friend’s small backpack.

“Charly with two or three drinks gets distracted. We were at the party and that’s when we were going to return to the hotel and I don’t see that bag that he brings with him daily, he brought it because they blew it. He carried his passport, all his cards and all his wool along with mine because I did not bring a bag”, He explained in the clip that he titled ‘They robbed us’.

The entertainment journalist continued to report that, indeed, He noticed that someone approached where they were, but he never thought that it had intentions to rob them.

“I saw when someone approached quickly, but as I was talking to my sister I didn’t realize the guy who came and took it off; when I said ‘Charly, where is your bag?’, it was gone”, He counted.

Finally recommended to his followers not to upload important documents, all your credit cards and only the essentials, since a similar event could happen to you: “Look, you take a photo of the passport and bring it on the phone, but everything must be left at the hotel, bring only a credit card, but not everything, “he said.

Although the theft was not minor, ‘Pepillo’ decided to take the event with humor because while he told his anecdote he did not notice annoyingOn the contrary, he gave a few laughs as he remembered the moment.