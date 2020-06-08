Mexican television host Juan José “Pepillo” Origel positioned himself as a trend in social networks due to an image that was leaked on the internet, which was immediately related to his sexual preferences, so hours later he responded with a video.

“Hey, I want to tell you one thing, tomorrow afternoon type 6 or 7 pm, Martha Figueroa and I are going to do a little one, ‘With permission’ to tell you, this is not the shirt that is circulating,” he said.

“We are going to tell you the true story of what is happening. Do not listen, we are going to tell you where this story came from, everything, really tomorrow we are going to tell you. Rest, sleep and don’t go out, “he added.

In the photograph that caused everything, you could see reflected in the glass of your oven, that a man in underwear is the one who takes the photograph, in addition, a supposed photograph in which the driver is singled out for sexual harassment also had a viral effect.

A user identified as @ pablo1996a was the one who shared the photograph of Origel on Twitter with the description “In their worst faces, ups, do you want more?”, He also shared a screenshot of one of his conversations.

“What Juan José Origel aka Pepillo Origel sends me,” wrote the young man, and accompanied the description with a picture of a chat in which the driver allegedly sent him a photo of his genitals, censored with the image of an overlaid eggplant.

The young man also shared a series of images with the driver, in one of them, the communicator bites the ear of his alleged sexual partner in a club and in another they have a glass of wine in a restaurant.

Despite Origel’s message, the ridicule and comments from Internet users, they did not wait: “Guess who got it last night?”, Wrote some of the images on Twitter, as well as other more risque comments.

