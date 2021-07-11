Juan José Millás puts on the news, listens to this phrase from Casado and leaves a memorable reply

The writer Juan José Millás, in his studio in Madrid. (Photo: CARLOS PINA)

The writer Juan José Millás has shown his astonishment on Twitter after the phrase that Pablo Casado has left about Pedro Sánchez on the news.

The columnist for El País has echoed some words from the leader of the PP in which he valued the new Government that Sánchez presented this Saturday. Casado has affirmed that more important than management, in politics it is essential to “be a good person”, and Sánchez, in his opinion, is not.

“Sánchez is the anti-leader, a coward capable of throwing his own overboard,” he stated on a visit to Ermua (Vizcaya), to participate in a tribute to the popular councilor Miguel Ángel Blanco, murdered by ETA in 1997.

Millás reflected on Twitter on this phrase about Sánchez, whether or not he is a good person, asking Casado “From where does this man speak whose moral model is Aznar and whose intellectual advisor is Teodoro García Egea?”

“I see on the news that Casado accuses Sánchez of not being” a good person. ” It seems like a hangman joke, a moral sarcasm, an unseemly idiocy, from where does this man whose moral model is Aznar and whose intellectual advisor is Teodoro García Egea speak? ”, The SER collaborator has written.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

