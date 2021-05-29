Juan Jesús Antúnez, new co-candidate for the national featherweight title

CBP

The Featherweight Title of Spain presents important novelties. In March 2020, and three days before the title dispute between Christopher Lorente Y Kevin Baldospino, the pandemic jumped and canceled all activity.

Now, one of the official co-applicants, Kevin Baldospino, has informed through his representative that he is leaving the position. Baldospino, after all the break, considers that he cannot make the weight and, therefore, decides to move up in the category and leave the way for another fighter.

The Professional Boxing Committee has assessed the situation of those men who are on the federative lists in that weight and contacted the boxers who meet the required conditions and could fight in the coming months, with the aim of starting a process of presenting candidacies. Only one of them has shown willingness to contest the title in a short time, for which he has been appointed.

Thus, the Andalusian Juan Jesus Antunez It will be the man who measures himself in Catalan Christopher Lorente by the pen title.

The fight has been up for auction, as well as those of the super bantamweight, super lightweight and medium weights. The deadline for submitting offers will be closed on Friday, June 25.