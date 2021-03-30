Juan Hinostroza, Ángel Moreno’s new rival for the European

The European flyweight will stay in Spain. The EBU has named Juan Hinostroza (10-9-1, 5 KO) co-contender for the belt this Monday and will face Ángel Moreno (21-4-2, 6 KO), who already occupied that position. The Spanish-Peruvian is the current champion of the European Union, which has opened the doors to contest the maximum continental title. Hinostroza won the European Union Championship in March 2019, when he knocked out Spaniard Moncho Miras and broke all odds. Hinostroza had planned to defend his wound against Jairo Noriega, But the fight did not take place due to the pandemic and although it was scheduled for the second quarter of the year, it will not take place.

For his part, Ángel Moreno sees how he has a new rival after the mess between EBU and the one who until last week was an official co-candidate, Mohammed Obbadi. The Moroccan had an Italian passport, at least that’s what the EBU believed, But a month before the combat it was discovered that he did not have nationality of that country and although he had been champion of the European Union (the nationality of a country on the continent is not required), he cannot contest the greater scepter.

When this change occurs, the previous auction, which Maravillabox had won, is invalidated and a new period of negotiations opens between the promoters of the two fighters. The deadline for those contacts is April 7, when the auction is set.

Rubén Díez, one step away from the European again

On April 7 they are also called, if an agreement is not reached before, lThe teams of Rubén Díaz (26-2-2, 17 KO) and Matteo Signani (30-5-2, 11 KO). The Spaniard is the official European middleweight contender and will be the Italian’s next opponent. Signani had approved a voluntary defense of his title, but given the delay in carrying it out, The EBU annulled it and warned Cesena’s fighter that he must collide with Díaz.