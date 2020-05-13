File photo of Venezuela’s opposition leader, Juan Guaido, gesturing at an act in Caracas.

Feb 21, 2020. REUTERS / Manaure Quintero

The head of the Venezuelan Parliament and interim president of the country, the opponent Juan GuaidóHe said this Tuesday that a commission that was responding to him and that paid a military contractor for an attack on the South American country should only “evaluate possible scenarios“While he denied again that he had ordered the action.

“The task of the strategy commission, which it fulfilled, was to evaluate all the scenariosGuaidó said during a telematic press conference after the end of the ordinary session of Parliament on Tuesday, also held virtually.

“Different scenario to an operations order, to speak in military language (…), we must separate it from what was a failed operation, from what was an operations order,” added the opponent, to whom fifty countries recognized as interim president.

TWO FAILED RAIDS

The Nicolás Maduro regime said on May 3 that it foiled a maritime incursion through the coasts of the state of La Guaira, near Caracas.

A day later, it was announced that the Government aborted another attack, this time on the beaches of the state of Aragua.

According to the latest reports, in these events 8 attackers lost their lives and another 45 were subsequently captured, including two former US military.

The Venezuelan government targeted Guaidó, as well as the United States and Colombia, for the failed attacks.

According to Maduro himself, Guaidó and the members of his strategy commission signed a document with the American security company Silvercorp to carry out actions that would lead to the overthrow of the president, who has governed Venezuela since 2013.

THEY DENY ACCUSATIONS

The Governments of the United States and Colombia they denied Maduro’s allegations almost immediately, a leader whose legitimacy at the head of Venezuela they do not recognize.

Guaidó did the same, who has denounced that the operation was “infiltrated” and manipulated by the regime.

“For whom is this operation convenient?Guaidó asked during his press conference. “To the dictatorship, to try to make propaganda, to try to victimize“, answered.

Political adviser Juan José Rendón resigned from the strategy commission after admitting that he signed an agreement with Silvercorp and that he paid $ 50,000 for the attack.

Similarly, deputy Sergio Vergara, whose signature appears in the contract with Silvercorp and who also worked with Guaidó, resigned from his position.

“UNHOLY ACTION”

Despite showing that both advisers went too far, Guaidó defended this Tuesday the creation of the commission by pointing out that the country is governed by “a narco-dictatorship”Because they must “evaluate all options attached to legality” to force a change of government.

But evaluating options, he insisted, is “very different (…) from the unfortunate action”That supposed the unsuccessful incursions.

Likewise, Guaidó said he does not yet have names on the table to replace Rendón and Vergara, although promised the renewal of its strategy commission for the next few days, without specifying the functions that it will grant to the substitutes.

It also did not explain whether the positions that the outgoing ones held had their backing to sign the contract with Silvercorp or the positions they held gave them the power of decision in this regard.

When asked if Rendón and Vergara had been appointed to perform these functions and, by virtue of their positions, signed the contract, Guaidó referred to a statement provided on May 6.

“With regard to that, they have already responded, we on May 6 in a statement ratified any link with that element, and the role they played was the development of scenarios for a peaceful, orderly transition in Venezuela. Based on that, they advanced documents and scenarios ”, he concluded.

