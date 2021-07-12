Juan Guaidó denounces the presence of Nicolás Maduro officials at his residence

Guaidó’s press conference in front of his house (Photo: . / MIGUEL GUTIÉRREZ)

The leader of the Venezuelan opposition, Juan Guaidó, has denounced the presence of Nicolás Maduro officials at his personal residence in the early (local) afternoon of this Monday as a measure of “intimidation.”

Guaidó, who has held a press conference in front of his house, has accused the Maduro regime of being “a dictatorship and persecuting.” For this reason, as “president in charge of Venezuela, recognized by more than 60 countries, I call on the entire international community to take consistent and clear measures to resolve the conflict in Venezuela,” he added.

Guaidó has appeared at the door of his home, shortly after his wife, Fabiana Rosales, denounced that officials from the elite group (FAES) of the Police were at his residence to arrest him.

The wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, Fabiana Rosales, has denounced an attempt by the security forces to detain her husband at Guaidó’s home. Rosales specifically points to

“Officials of the FAES (Special Actions Forces of the Venezuelan Police) are in my house, they entered my residences. The Maduro regime wants to arrest President Juan Guaidó,” Rosales said in a message posted on Twitter. Previously, Rosales has related how the agents entered the basement of the home, “hooded men with long weapons surrounding the truck where President Juan Guaidó is.”

Guaidó’s press office has echoed the assault and that the agents penetrated the basement of the building. This same source has denounced the arrest of former deputy and opposition leader Freddy Guevara.

Guevara himself broadcast a video live on Instagram in which he defends the proposed National Salvation Agreement negotiated with President Nicolás Maduro and says he is convinced that he is doing the right thing.

During the recording, he is detained by agents and tells that he is on a highway, but does not specify the exact place of the arrest.

Following this news, the also opposition leader Leopoldo López, exiled in Spain, has denounced both arrests. “The dictatorship once again lashes out cowardly. This time, the repressive and extermination groups of Maduro arbitrarily detain deputy Freddy Guevara,” López pointed out on Twitter. “We hold Nicolás Maduro responsible for his physical integrity,” López warned.

The communication office of the self-styled Venezuelan “presidency in charge” has indicated the presence of “henchmen of the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro that keeps besieged and taken the president’s residence.”

A few minutes later, Guaidó’s own account has retweeted a message from the director of the Office of the Presidency, Luis Somoza, who addresses the international community to “speak out against this violation of human rights and our Constitution.”

“The intimidation has never stopped us,” Guaidó told journalists who were at the door of his home, where several sympathizers have also gathered to protest what happened.

